Power Transition in Syria Should Be Discussed at Geneva Talks - French FM

© AP Photo/ Eraldo Peres Paris: Cooperation With Syrian Army Possible If Power Transition Guaranteed

MUNICH (Sputnik) — The next round of the Geneva negotiations is set to kick off on February 23.

"There can be no peace in Syria without a smooth transition period, and this transition is something we will have to focus on when we meet in Geneva next week under the aegis of the United Nations," Ayrault said.

Earlier, Qadri Jamil from the Syrian opposition delegation formed after meetings in Moscow and Cairo told Sputnik that a new round of intra-Syrian talks set for March 9 in Geneva should have more acute topics on the agenda, such as the transition of power and drafting a new constitution.