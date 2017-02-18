Power Transition in Syria Should Be Discussed at Geneva Talks - French FM

"There can be no peace in Syria without a smooth transition period, and this transition is something we will have to focus on when we meet in Geneva next week under the aegis of the United Nations," Ayrault said.
Earlier, Qadri Jamil from the Syrian opposition delegation formed after meetings in Moscow and Cairo told Sputnik that a new round of intra-Syrian talks set for March 9 in Geneva should have more acute topics on the agenda, such as the transition of power and drafting a new constitution.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It is nothing to do with the French, who are heavily team Qatar to Europe Pipeline Investment and have no desire for Syria to be run by an elected Government of the choice of the people of Syria, who refuse to hand over their natural resources to France and the other investors in the Qatar to Europe Pipeline Project. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Maybe Migrants taking office in France should be the Way Fwd ... Rize the IQ Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete power transition? still looking to destroy a beautiful country isn't the way to pick up the situation...
