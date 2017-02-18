Pence Words on Moscow's Sole Responsibility for Minsk Deal Disappointing

© Photo: Pixabay US House Rolls Out Bill to Ensure Russia Does Not Receive Sanctions Relief

"The position that has just been voiced by Pence, in line with which, Russia continues to bear sole responsibility for the implementation of the Minsk deal on Ukraine, is disappointing. This thesis has surely brought the situation into a stalemate, it allows the Kiev authorities to derail the Minsk agreement endlessly," Kosachev told reporters.

On February 14, the White House spokesman said that US President Donald Trump expects Russia to "return Crimea" to Ukraine. Later, Trump reaffirmed this stance, suggesting that Obama was "too soft" on Russia.

On Monday night, now former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn stepped down amid reports about leaked information that he misled Trump administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about engaging in conversation with the Russian ambassador to the United States in December.

The latest round of sanctions was introduced at the end of December by the administration of former President Barack Obama in response to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the US claims as absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

During the presidential race, as well as after his election victory, Trump has repeatedly stated the necessity for the United States to mend ties with Russia and cooperate with Moscow on a number of issues, including fighting global terrorism.