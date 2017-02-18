Russian Aircraft Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Syria's Aleppo From Armenia

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — The minister added that further supplies would depend on requests from the Armenian community in Syria.

"About 20 tonnes of cargo, which includes food and clothing, sleeping bags, medical devices and equipment. The plane will deliver the goods to Latakia, and then, accompanied by the Russian convoy will be sent to Aleppo," Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia David Tonoyan was quoted as saying by his press service.

On February 14, a Russian aircraft of military transport aviation delivered the first batch of aid from Armenia, weighing 18.5 metric tons, to the Hmeimim airbase. The cargo consisted of 20 types of produce, including juice, canned vegetables, jams, and canned meat.

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011. The conflict between government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Jabhat Fatah al Sham (former al-Nusra Front) and Daesh has claimed thousands of lives.

The Armenian diaspora in Syria was one of the largest prior to the conflict, numbering up to 100,000 people.