Russian Senator Explains Why US Administration's Actions Are 'Uncoordinated'

MUNICH (Sputnik) — According to him, this uncoordinated policy affects not only ties with Russia, but with other countries. He added that Trump's team acts "extremely uncertainly."

"This only proves the sense that the US new administration's actions are uncoordinated, statements of particular representatives are controversial and that the administration lacks a calibrated plan of actions for the future," Kosachev told reporters.

Moscow would like to hear from the United States as to in what areas Washington sees opportunities for the normalization of relations with Russia, he said.

"In his speech, [US Vice-President] Mike Pence repeated the well-known mantra of readiness to normalize relations with Russia, but without any details in this regard. This is also frustrating, because I wanted to hear where our potential American partners see the possibility of such normalization, despite the fact that we are certainly ready for normalization, and this applies not only to our cooperation in the fight against terrorism."

The new US administration authorities have voiced conflicting positions concerning relations with Russia, the crisis in Ukraine, as well as the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On February 14, the White House spokesman said that US President Donald Trump expects Russia to "return Crimea" to Ukraine. Later, Trump reaffirmed this stance, suggesting that Obama was " too soft " on Russia.

During the election campaign Trump claimed he would "consider" recognizing Crimea as part of Russia following the referendum in the peninsula, adding that the Crimeans wanted to live in Russia.

Commenting on the White House statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia does not intend to return Crimea to Kiev as it is Russian territory. The Kremlin said that Russia does not discuss issues related to its territory with foreign partners.

Crimea rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum, when almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for the reunification. Sevastopol, which has a federal city status, supported the move by 95.6 percent of votes.