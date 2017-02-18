Merkel Calls for Joint Fight With Russia Against Terror Despite Differences

MUNICH (Sputnik) — Saturday, the second day of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany will feature talks on the recent flare-up of violence in eastern Ukraine both on the main agenda and on the sidelines.

"Russia is also one of our external borders and our neighbor, and I do not cease to call for establishing good relations with Russia despite different stances. For me, this means to continue to adhere to the NATO-Russia Founding Act, I thank the NATO Secretary General for the meetings of the Russia-NATO Council," she said.

"We need to seek common approaches in the fight against Islamist terrorism. Here we have common interests, where we can work together," Merkel said.

Merkel on Saturday urged the NATO-Russia Council to address the topic of hybrid warfare.

"We know that Russia actually is very much actively engaged, is also saying it considers hybrid warfare to be part of its legitimate policy. And I think it would be very good if this could be put on the agenda of the NATO-Russia Council," the German chancellor stated at the Munich Security Conference.

She added that hybrid warfare can pose "a great challenge to democracy" by targeting infrastructure and spreading false information.