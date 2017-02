MUNICH (Sputnik) — Following the rise of Daesh in 2014, the US-led coalition of 68 nations was formed to counter the group. The alliance is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

"We need the strength and the power of the United States and their support," Merkel said.