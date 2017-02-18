Iran’s Foreign Minister Slams Trump’s Immigration Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On January 27, Trump signed an executive order barring citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. Moreover, the order prohibited refugees from entering the United States for 120 days and barred indefinitely Syrian refugees indefinitely.
"You cannot find any Iranian who has committed a single act of terror against Americans, in any of these atrocities that have taken place," Zarif said in a Friday interview with CNN, stressing that "Iran has always condemned every single terrorist incident in the United States since 9/11."
Trump’s executive order has been challenged by the state of Washington, which led to a district judge in Seattle issuing a temporary stay on the executive action. Later, the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco issued a stay on the stay.
On Thursday, the Ninth circuit Court suspended proceedings over the immigration ban saying that Trump was expected to issue a new executive order on the matter.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Iran is objecting to being 1 of 7, not the ban. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik tries to pretend that other countries want unlimited immigration. They don't Mexico has very strict immigration laws. Trump does not want anything different than hypocritical Mexico wants for itself.
