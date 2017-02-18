CIA, US State Department Provoking New Cold War With Russia

An array of political experts suggested that the resignation of one of the key figures in the Trump team was part of a broader anti-Russia campaign launched under the previous administration, and that the US President's political environment may push him toward a new confrontation with Russia.
According to Kucinich, it is worrying how the Democrats rejoiced over Flynn's resignation, considering it their win, when instead they should stop "the demonization that is going on" and focus on attempts to make a deal with the constitutionally-elected government.
"There's a hyper partisanship that is so destructive. And it has fallout in international affairs," he said.
"That Democratic leaders should be pandering to an anti-Russia crowd is disconcerting and that's why I've chosen to speak out. Because I think we have to remember that America's position in the world cannot be singular, that we have a multipolar world, that we are a nation among nations, and that we need to find ways of working together so we can avoid conflict."
The former congressmen called on the American establishment to remember the "horrible price" of US policies that have led to the conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen.
"We Have To Start To Focus On Things Back Here At Home. But We Can't Do That If We Are Pitched Into An Ideological Battle With Russia."
