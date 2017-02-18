Register
01:56 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joint new conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    CIA, US State Department Provoking New Cold War With Russia

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Politics
    Get short URL
    137780

    Former Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich said in an interview with Radio Sputnik’s Eugene Puryear that the attempts of certain members of the US establishment to benefit from the scandal around the resignation of General Michael Flynn may lead to a new Cold War with Russia, at a time when the two nations should be working together.

    Pentagon fence
    © Flickr/ Kevin Harber
    'Position of Strength': Pentagon's Message to Russia 'Working Against Trump'
    Flynn resigned from the post of National Security Adviser on Monday night, amid accusations that he misled the administration of US President Donald Trump about a phone conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, before Trump's inauguration.

    An array of political experts suggested that the resignation of one of the key figures in the Trump team was part of a broader anti-Russia campaign launched under the previous administration, and that the US President's political environment may push him toward a new confrontation with Russia.

    ​​"We have to recognize what's happened to General Flynn because of a concerted effort to try to thwart the new Trump's administration's attempt to have a good relationship with Russia," Kucinich said, during the By Any Means Necessary broadcast.

    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    Russia Had 'No Illusions' to Be Disappointed in Trump's Presidency - Kremlin
    "It is really dangerous to try to drive a wedge between the US and Russia at a time when our countries ought to be working together for nuclear disarmament and for cooperation on a broad range of issues which are important to both nations."

    According to Kucinich, it is worrying how the Democrats rejoiced over Flynn's resignation, considering it their win, when instead they should stop "the demonization that is going on" and focus on attempts to make a deal with the constitutionally-elected government.

    "There's a hyper partisanship that is so destructive. And it has fallout in international affairs," he said.

    "That Democratic leaders should be pandering to an anti-Russia crowd is disconcerting and that's why I've chosen to speak out. Because I think we have to remember that America's position in the world cannot be singular, that we have a multipolar world, that we are a nation among nations, and that we need to find ways of working together so we can avoid conflict."

    The former congressmen called on the American establishment to remember the "horrible price" of US policies that have led to the conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen.

    "We Have To Start To Focus On Things Back Here At Home. But We Can't Do That If We Are Pitched Into An Ideological Battle With Russia."

    Related:

    Trump Reveals Four Candidates to Replace Flynn as National Security Adviser
    'Deep State' Coup Against Flynn, Erdogan's 'Safe Zones', Nagaland Unrest
    FBI Has No Plans to Pursue Charges Against Flynn Over Talks With Russian Envoy
    Tags:
    confrontation, General Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok