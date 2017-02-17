Lavrov, Iranian FM Discuss Syria, Bilateral Relations in Munich

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 30 heads of state and government, over 80 foreign and defense ministers will participate in the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) that kicked off on Friday.

"The sides discussed bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts on various levels," the ministry said in a statement. "The ministers also exchanged opinions on the Syrian agenda in the context of the recent Astana consultations," the statement said.

The Munich Security Conference (Die Munchner Sicherheitskonferenz), sometimes referred to as the "Davos of Defense" or the "Munich Davos," is an international, nongovernmental, independent conference for discussing major security issues.

The forum was founded in 1963 and is devoted to discussion of security issues, which brings together hundreds of decision-makers from all over the world, state leaders, ministers, NGO, industry, media and academia representatives. The MSC is an important and relatively neutral platform for meetings and discussions between top politicians and diplomats. Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.