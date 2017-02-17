Register
22:54 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin pays official visit to People's Republic of China

    Russia, China Boost Strategic Ties Instead of 'Creating Confrontational Groups'

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 48760

    Russia and China should support each other in the current uncertainty of international relations, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi said during a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Sputnik China spoke to international relations expert Feng Yujun in an interview about the importance of this cooperation.

    The expert from the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University Feng Yujun said that in the context of internal problems in a number of developing countries, turbulence in regional security, and changes in international rules and regulations the situation in the world today is the most difficult since the Cold War.

    “Russia and China have a comprehensive strategic partnership, so it is important for them to strengthen cooperation in all fields and areas. First of all, it is important to reveal the inner potential of such bilateral cooperation, in order to maintain stability inside the countries, as well as continuously develop economic cooperation, overcoming existing difficulties in the economic sphere,” Yujun told Sputnik China.

    A worker places the Russian and Chinese flags outside Tiananmen Gate
    © AFP 2016/ Peter PARKS
    Multiple Russia-China Ministerial Meetings Planned For This Year
    He further said that it is important to work closely and constantly keep checking the clock. “The fundamental objective of such cooperation should be maintenance and protection of international and regional stability and not the creation of confrontational groups similar to the ones during the Cold War,” the expert said.

    Talking about one way to maintain cooperation, the expert said that “Currently, we are commissioned to work on the issue of pairing, by enhancing bilateral relations and dialogue, which is a global problem. To implement both the initiatives, closer communication between the Russian and Chinese government and academia is needed.”

    He also said that apart from communicating with each other, both the countries must refer to the experience of the economic cooperation of the last 20 years. According to him, promoting trade cooperation in the World Trade Organization (WTO) charter is also a very important principle.

    Talking about the situation in the Korean Peninsula and security of the whole of Northeast Asia, the expert said that the nuclear issue of the Korean peninsula has been in place for a long time now and it has not resolved, on the contrary it has gotten worse over time.

    “North Korea continues to increase the pace of development of its nuclear weapons and missiles. Meanwhile, the United States, South Korea and Japan on the pretext of the existence of the North Korean nuclear issue, have strengthened cooperation within the alliance,” Yujun said.

    A security guard stands in front of the gate of the Center of Excellence on Nuclear Security in the State Nuclear Security Technology Center in Beijing, China, March 18, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    China Reaches Breakthrough in Global Nuclear Market
    Furthermore, according to the expert the deployment of the THAAD missile defense system only creates a new challenge for the stability and security of the region.

    On the one hand, there is a need to focus attention and energy on resolving the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula and to accelerate the process of its denuclearization. But then again, it is also necessary to consider the security issue in Northeast Asia as a whole.

    “It is necessary to reflect on how to create a comprehensive balanced security model in the Northeast Asia, taking full account of the interest of each party. This will be the key to success for achieving regional security in the future. If we only think about our own safety, it will just add tension and increase instability in the whole region,” Yujun concluded.

    Related:

    Russia's Contract to Sell S-400 Missile Systems to China at Production Stage
    Latin America Could Turn to Russia, China in Wake of Trade Split With US
    Russia-China 'Strategic Cooperation' Deepends as Putin, Xi Met 5 Times in 2016
    Russia-China Trade Turnover Up 34% in January 2017
    Russia to Boost Far East Missile Defense Amid China's ICBM Deployment - MP
    Tags:
    regional security, cooperation, dialogue, bilateral relations, interview, THAAD missile defense system, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok