Mattis, Israeli Defense Minister Reaffirm Bilateral Security Commitments

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The defense chiefs concluded their meeting by agreeing to continue close collaboration and consultation on a range of bilateral defense activities and initiatives, the release added.
"The secretary underscored the US commitment to Israel's security and its qualitative military edge," Higgins stated. "They discussed the Feb[ruary] 15 visit of Prime Minister Netanyahu to Washington, as well as other mutual defense and regional policy issues."
