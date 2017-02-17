Register
21:23 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. File photo

    Japanese FM Eager to Start Cooperation With Russia on Kuril Islands

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 14 0 0

    Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that he is ready to embark on economic cooperation activities with Russia on the disputed Southern Kuril Islands.

    The coast of the Sea of Okhotsk near Cape Stolbchaty in the west of Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge. Japan's Hokkaido Island at the background
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    No Consensus on the Horizon: Russia, Japan Still Bickering Over Kuril Islands
    BONN (Sputnik) — He added that he would like to fulfill the agreements of the two countries' leaders on the joint economic activities.

    "The interdepartmental council has been created headed by me in order for the aspects of the joint operations to be performed in a good pace," Kishida said at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bonn.

    The foreign minister also noted that he had been pleased with the opportunity to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Bonn.

    He added that after the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan in December 2016, a tremendous job has been carried out in the sphere of joint economic operations with Russia on the Kurils. According to Kishida, the recent consultations between deputy foreign ministers of Russia and Japan in Moscow also featured constructive discussions.

    The Kuril Islands
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Krivosheyev
    Russia Entitled to Name Kuril Islands - Kremlin Spokesman About Japan's Protest
    In October 2016, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and his Japanese counterpart Shinsuke Sugiyama discussed economic cooperation and the peace treaty between the two countries at a meeting in Moscow.

    An agreement on joint economic activities on Southern Kuril Islands was reached during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan on December 15-16, 2016, following the creation of the Japan Council for joint economic activities with Russia on February 7. The first round of the consultations as part of the council is scheduled for March 14.

    Moscow and Tokyo have not signed a peace treaty after World War II, when Southern Kuril Islands become part of the Soviet territory. At the same time Japan disputes the territorial belonging of the Kurils, which it calls the Northern Territories.

    Related:

    Tokyo Says US Defense Pact Will Apply to Kuril Islands If Transferred by Russia
    Moscow Reveals Areas of Russia-Japan Joint Projects on Kuril Islands
    Kurils Development Projects Could Be Agreed in March - Russian Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    cooperation, Fumio Kishida, Kuril Islands, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok