Syria Talks in Geneva Expected to Start on Time But Delegations Not Formed Yet

GENEVA

(Sputnik) — The next round of talks in Geneva is set for February 23.

"The talks should start on time, hopefully no delays," the source said, adding that the United Nations was "still in process of forming delegations."

On Saturday, the Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC) umbrella organization, which had previously insisted on its exclusive right to represent the Syrian opposition, changed its delegation for the upcoming round of Geneva talks and published the list of 21 participants on their website, which includes 11 opposition politicians and 10 representatives of armed groups.

On Wednesday, commenting on the developments, Qadri Jamil, the leader of Syria's Popular Front for Change and Liberation, said that HNC was intentionally trying to impede the formation of a single Syrian opposition delegation for the upcoming talks to ruin intra-Syrian negotiations.

Negotiations in Geneva will follow the talks in Kazakh capital, Astana, which wrapped up on Thursday with a plenary session. Russian, Iranian, Jordanian and Syrian delegations had a number of technical meetings during the talks. Ceasefire monitoring was one of the main issues on the conference’s agenda.