Stoltenberg to Lavrov: NATO Favors 'Predictable' Dialogue With Russia

Moscow has repeatedly voiced its protests against the NATO military buildup saying that will undermine regional stability and result in a new arms race.
"We are strongly in favor of dialogue with Russia … from the predictable position," Stoltenberg said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg said that NATO is in favor of constructive relationships with Russia that would address the need for predictability and risk reduction in times of increased tensions along borders.
Don't both sides sort of feel that way?