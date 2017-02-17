Stoltenberg to Lavrov: NATO Favors 'Predictable' Dialogue With Russia

© AFP 2016/ Attila Kisbenedek NATO Enlargement Aims to Deter Russia as Key Threat to Alliance - Putin

MUNICH (Sputnik) – Since 2014, NATO has been building up its military presence in Europe , particularly in eastern European countries bordering Russia, using Moscow's alleged interference in Ukraine's internal conflict as a pretext.

Moscow has repeatedly voiced its protests against the NATO military buildup saying that will undermine regional stability and result in a new arms race.

"We are strongly in favor of dialogue with Russia … from the predictable position," Stoltenberg said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg said that NATO is in favor of constructive relationships with Russia that would address the need for predictability and risk reduction in times of increased tensions along borders.