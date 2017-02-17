Register
21:22 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, during their meeting at the 53rd Munich Security Conference

    Stoltenberg to Lavrov: NATO Favors 'Predictable' Dialogue With Russia

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2146 0 0

    NATO is strongly in favour of dialogue with Russia from the predictable position, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © AFP 2016/ Attila Kisbenedek
    NATO Enlargement Aims to Deter Russia as Key Threat to Alliance - Putin
    MUNICH (Sputnik) – Since 2014, NATO has been building up its military presence in Europe, particularly in eastern European countries bordering Russia, using Moscow's alleged interference in Ukraine's internal conflict as a pretext.

    Moscow has repeatedly voiced its protests against the NATO military buildup saying that will undermine regional stability and result in a new arms race.

    "We are strongly in favor of dialogue with Russia … from the predictable position," Stoltenberg said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg said that NATO is in favor of constructive relationships with Russia that would address the need for predictability and risk reduction in times of increased tensions along borders.

    Related:

    NATO Seeks Dialogue With Russia in Times of Increased Tension on Borders
    NATO Militarizing Black Sea to Put 'Political Pressure on Russia'
    NATO Enlargement Aims to Deter Russia as Key Threat to Alliance - Putin
    Tags:
    NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Sergei Lavrov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      kooka
      NATO consists of a flock of totally unpredictable so-called elites. Russia should always stay on high alert. I am sure there will never be trust in words coming from"high value"western "democracies".
    • Reply
      avatar
      double bonus
      [...address the need for predictability and risk reduction
      in times of increased tensions along borders.]

      Don't both sides sort of feel that way?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok