MUNICH (Sputnik) — Europe needs a more common approach to the issue of relations with Russia, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Friday.

"I think a more common approach of all Europeans in our relations not only in energy, not only in the Nord Stream issue [but also] in our relation to Russia would be helpful but that requests, of course, that Europe … remains or becomes relevant in defense methods, otherwise we will not be taken serious," Schaeuble said at a plenary session of the Munich Security Conference.