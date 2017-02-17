China Intends to Enhance Cooperation With US for Sake of Global Prosperity

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Wang held his first meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany to discuss bilateral relations, according to the US Department of State.

"China and the US have a shared responsibility to protect global stability and promote global prosperity. Common interests of the two sides are wider than disagreements. China intends to strengthen communications, enhance mutual trust, regulate disagreements and deepen cooperation with the United States on the basis of consensus between the two leaders, and the principles of non-confrontation and mutual respect for the sake of two peoples' benefits and contribution to global peace and prosperity," Wang said as quoted by the foreign ministry.

Tillerson, on his part said, that Washington also expected the bilateral relations to strengthen in the spheres of economy, finance and security.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, during the meeting the two sides also exchanged views regarding situation on the Korean peninsula and the North Korean nuclear threat.