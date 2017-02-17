Pence to Convey Message of Global Safety, Security in Europe Trip

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pence will join more than 20 heads of states and dozens of officials in Germany for the Munich Security Conference on Saturday before heading to Brussels.

Next stop Munich. Looking forward to sharing @POTUS message of a stronger & safer world with our allies while in Germany & Belgium. pic.twitter.com/duHaf9NGKq — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 17, 2017

​In Munich, Pence is expected to hold formal bilateral meetings with the leaders of Germany, Afghanistan, Iraq, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Ukraine and Turkey.

On Sunday, Pence will meet Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel in Brussels. He will attend the Council of the European Union meeting on Monday and meet with EU, European Commission and NATO officials.

