Damascus Urges UN to Help Stop 'Turkish Violations Against Syrian People'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry condemned Turkey’s "repeated crimes and attacks against the Syrian people and violations of the sanctity and unity of Syria’s territory," and demanded that the Security Council "put an end to the violations which the Turkish regime is committing against the Syrian people," the SANA news agency reported.

The statement comes as the Turkish military operation in Syria's al-Bab has entered the final stage . The operation has been criticized by Damascus and the Kurds, accusing Turkey of violating Syrian sovereignty.

Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Prime Minister said that most of al-Bab is under contol.