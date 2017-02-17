Russia Makes Every Effort to De-escalate Ukrainian Conflict - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and neighboring People's Republic of Lugansk, when they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power after a coup. In 2015, the sides of the conflict reached a ceasefire agreement in Minsk after the negotiations brokered by the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. The Minsk accord stipulated prisoners exchange, withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the contact line in eastern Ukraine among other provisions.

However, the Minsk agreements have repeatedly been violated, with conflict escalation near the southeastern Ukrainian towns of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata in late January.

"The Russian Federation, as a country guarantor of the Minsk agreements, has been doing and will keep doing everything possible to de-escalate the conflict and bring it to a peaceful, political and diplomatic track," Peskov told reporters.

The statements by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Alexander Zakharchenko about the possibility of a military solution to the Donbass crisis are out of line with the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Of course, such statements are not in line with the Minsk agreements," Peskov told reporters.