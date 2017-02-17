Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 9) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Press Conference After G20 FMs’ Meeting in Bonn

Speaking at the final press conference after the G20 foreign ministers' summit in Bonn, German FM Sigmar Gabriel said that there is no question that Europe must spend more for defense. He also said that debate must go beyond military spending to include work on sustainable development.

Topics of Syria, Ukraine played a big role in several meeting at the G20 summit in Bonn, Gabriel said.

The G20 foreign ministers meeting under Germany’s chairmanship was held in Bonn on Thursday and Friday.