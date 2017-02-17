Bulgaria Calls for National Debates on Raising NATO Spending Amid US Pressure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – He pointed out that in accordance with the decisions made at the Wales and Warsaw summits Bulgaria was making efforts aimed at increasing its military budget.
“I believe that the defense expenditure should be subject to national debates… and this proposal has been voiced during the meeting [of NATO defense ministers],” Yanev said on Thursday, as quoted in the ministry's statement.
According to media reports, Bulgaria spends only 1.1 percent of its GDP on defense.
