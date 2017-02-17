Register
13:47 GMT +3
17 February 2017
    India's Ambassador to the United States, Dr. S. Jaishankar

    Indian Foreign Secretary to Visit Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to Reset Ties

    © AP Photo/ Charles Dharapak
    Politics
    15720

    India will be sending its top diplomat to neighboring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to iron out irritants in bilateral relations.

    Indian Navy's warship Rajput fires rockets during a special drill in the Bay of Bengal near Paradeep, India.
    © AP Photo/ Biswaranjan Rout
    Indian Navy Learning to Combat Chinese Submarines in Major Drill
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka from February 18 to 20, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

    "The visit will continue the tradition of close exchanges with Sri Lanka that has gained momentum in the last two years. The visit would help in taking stock on various decisions taken during the meetings between the two leaderships," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup told media.

    During his visit Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will interact with Sri Lankan leadership for discussions on possibilities of collaboration and cooperation in a number of sectors including power, highways, airport, hydrocarbon sector etc.

    An Indian man displays Indian currency notes of 1000 and 500 rupees as he stands in queue to exchange or deposit discontinued currency notes outside a post office in Ahmadabad, India, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki
    India Concerned After Seizure of Counterfeit Currency From West Bengal
    Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will also pay a visit to Bangladesh on February 23-24 and will hold talks with his counterpart, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Mohammad Shahidul Haque.

    "The two Foreign Secretaries will review areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including high level visits. During the visit, the Indian Foreign Secretary is expected to call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

    "It is of utmost importance for India to strengthen its ties with the neighboring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Since China is aggressively positioning itself in the Indian Ocean so India's close ties with Sri Lanka is crucial for power balance in the Indian Ocean region. Although India has a favorable government in Sri Lanka but China's efforts to expand its presence in the island nation is a cause of concern for New Delhi. As far Bangladesh is concerned, Dhaka's support to India is necessary to check the menace of drug trafficking and counterfeit currency as now illicit drugs and fake notes mainly dumped into India through Bangladesh border," Savita Pandey, Professor of South Asian Studies in Jawahar Lal University told Sputnik.

