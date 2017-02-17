German FM Says Damascus Unable to Hold 'Serious' Talks on Syria Settlement

© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi France Asks Russia, Iran to Influence Damascus Over Attitude to All Opposition as Terrorists

BONN (Sputnik) — The G20 foreign ministers meeting under Germany’s chairmanship is held in Bonn on February 17-18.

"The regime in Damascus cannot hold any serious talks," the German minister said, adding that "it is important to involve Russia in it."

Russia launched its military operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the Syrian government. While targeting terrorist organizations, Russia also acts as a mediator in the intra-Syrian reconciliation process, and provides Syrian civilians with humanitarian aid.

Moreover, Russia and Turkey act as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, which has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.