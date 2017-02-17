France Asks Russia to Influence Damascus Over Attitude to Rebels as Terrorists

BONN (Sputnik) — Russia can play a constructive role in the Syrian settlement, Jean-Marc Ayrault said Friday on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministerial meeting.

"Russia can play a constructive role [in Syrian settlement], but only if the provisions developed by different groups in Geneva are complied with," Ayrault said.

"We are asking Russia and, of course, Iran to render influence on the regime in Damascus, to make it stop seeing all opposition as terrorists," he said.

On Thursday, a document adopted in Astana during talks on the Syrian settlement said that Russia, Iran and Turkey decided to create a joint group as part of Syria ceasefire monitoring mechanism and tasked themselves with separating terrorist groups from the armed opposition.