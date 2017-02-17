France Asks Russia to Influence Damascus Over Attitude to Rebels as Terrorists

"Russia can play a constructive role [in Syrian settlement], but only if the provisions developed by different groups in Geneva are complied with," Ayrault said.
"We are asking Russia and, of course, Iran to render influence on the regime in Damascus, to make it stop seeing all opposition as terrorists," he said.
On Thursday, a document adopted in Astana during talks on the Syrian settlement said that Russia, Iran and Turkey decided to create a joint group as part of Syria ceasefire monitoring mechanism and tasked themselves with separating terrorist groups from the armed opposition.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They never give up, team Qatar to Europe Pipeline Investors. White Helmet propaganda, Bell Pottinger and how many nations are financing them and for what? Syria, Russia, Iran are in charge and the coalition Forces and politicians were never invited to the party. I wish they would shut up and slither back down the cracks and crevices of their lairs.. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Dear Mr Ayrault tell your government to stop funding the terrorists ("moderates")!!!
