Russia Approves Egypt Aviation Security Cooperation Protocol

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An explanatory note to the protocol says it envisions Russian monitoring of Egyptian experts' compliance with security measures across the Arab republic's airports.

"The time of resumed flights depends on the implementation of aviation safety comments on the part of Egypt," the note reads.

Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt after a St. Petersburg-bound Airbus A321 crashed in the Sinai Peninsula soon after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh on October 31, 2015, killing all 224 people aboard.