Talks Between Lavrov, Tillerson Hint at US-Russia 'Thaw'

Unofficial sources told the Russian online publication Gazeta.ru that both the Russian and American sides put high hopes on the meeting in Bonn because it was expected to shed some light on the intentions of the new US presidential administration.
Sources also suggested that during the talks the Russian and US top diplomats may arrange the conditions for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump.
In the beginning of the talks, Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow and Washington had "many issues to discuss" and also an opportunity to "outline parameters" of future work on these issues.
Moreover, before the meeting in private began, a journalist asked Lavrov about Russia's stance on the resignation of US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
"You should know we do not interfere in the domestic matters of other countries," Lavrov replied.
After the private talks concluded, Lavrov told journalists that he did not discuss with Tillerson a meeting between Putin and Trump and the matter of anti-Russian sanctions.
In turn, Tillerson said: "The US will consider working with Russia when we can find areas of practical cooperation that will benefit the American people."
He also called on Moscow to observe its obligations under the Minsk agreements designed to bring peace to the conflict-ridden region of Donbass in eastern Ukraine.
At the Helm of US-Russia Ties
The Russian top diplomat also called Tillerson a pragmatic person and expressed hope that his pragmatic approach would contribute to bilateral normalization.
When Tillerson was appointed US State Secretary Lavrov sent him a congratulatory telegram, saying: "I am hoping for a constructive dialog with you on the whole range of the issues on bilateral and international agenda."
"The talks are also important in the context of Michael Flynn’s resignation. Flynn had been the main negotiator on Russia until Tillerson was appointed," Suslov told Gazeta.ru.
According to the expert, in the new administration Tillerson will be in charge of implementing practical steps in building ties with Moscow.
Moreover, Suslov noted that the meeting was also important because Moscow and Washington had a chance to outline the entire bilateral agenda.
"The sides needed to make clear the fields for cooperation and articulate differences and tensions. This was the goal. No one should expect any breakthrough results from such a meeting," the expert pointed out.
Suslov suggested that the main point the two ministers might have discussed is resumption of practical US-Russia ties.
"De facto such a thaw has already begun. The first sign is a meeting between Russian and US military chiefs [on February 16, in Baku, Azerbaijan]. But it should be continued. If Lavrov and Tillerson discussed this issue then it would mean their talks were positive," he said.
As for the Minsk agreement, according to Suslov, the Trump administration is unlikely to make any concessions to Russia in the near future because the White House is "under constant pressure over its alleged ties to Russia."
The Secretary of State said, "The US will consider working with Russia when we can find areas of practical cooperation that will benefit the American people. Where we don't see eye to eye, the US will stand up for the interest and values of America and her allies."

It would be fun to watch Trump take back, walk back or try to ignore his ridiculous "give back Crimea" stunt that didn't please his opponents the least. Almost as fun as it is is to watch some "Trump-Putin-Hurray" analysts doing the same.

Mikhas the pure unadulterated adverse reaction by Democrats and neocon allies is more than enough to justify wanted Trump elected to work with Putin.
ivanwa88
Tillerson overstating the obvious and normal stance or 'projected' aim!
but then the concept is that diplomacy kicks in and delivers a palatable version and congenial discussions begin.
Well seems that's not the case as the comment on Minsk was a blatant shot across the bows and a gross provocation that they got away with as the media was whisked out by Tillerson.
Im afraid Lavrov should have told the reporters the remark on Minsk was ill conceived and blatantly mindless and a disgrace perhaps finishing that Tillerson should confirm his facts and knowledge on Minsk before showing gross ignorance and inaccuracy as Minsk has no requirement for Russia to be involved in its application that is purely up to Ukraine to implement.
Much much more could have been achieved especially as innocent people are being shelled by Nazis those deaths are made unimportant and mere collateral damage by Tillersons cheap shot who has lost a lot of credibility in following a strict script and lacking manners.
Mikhas
ivanwa88
The end result was never guaranteed but it was a hope of a gradual change to a better world and to distance the elites from the nuclear button.
It is early days yet and the Dems will run out of steam or a civil war will erupt as the people have spoken who elected Trump for change from the criminal operations run by the Democrat party.