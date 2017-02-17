Register
10:45 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Preparations for the Munich Security Conference MCSC

    History of Munich Security Conference

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 32 0 0

    More than 20 heads of state, and dozens officials from around the world will meet in the capital of the southern German state of Bavaria for the February 17-19 Munich Security Conference.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Munich Security Conference (Die Munchner Sicherheitskonferenz), sometimes referred to as the "Davos of Defense" or the "Munich Davos," is an international, nongovernmental, independent conference for discussing major security issues.

    It ranks among the most important informal global forums for discussing crucial political issues, including the balance of forces in international relations, efforts to strengthen the system of international law and the democratic world order.

    The Munich Security Conference is an international forum attended by politicians, diplomats, military officials, business people, scholars, and public figures from dozens of countries, including NATO and EU member states, as well as countries playing an important role on the world arena – Russia, China, Japan and India, among others. The agenda focuses on key world policy issues such as fighting international terrorism, UN and NATO reforms, "hot spots," and strengthening regional and global security.

    A brief history of the Munich Security Conference.

    Preparations for the Munich Security Conference MCSC
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    US Vice President to Meet With Merkel, Other Heads of State in Munich
    Founded in 1962 by German publisher Ewald von Kleist, the first conference took place in Munich as an informal meeting of representatives from the defense departments of NATO member countries to discuss Trans-Atlantic partnership issues.

    Initially, the conference was held under the aegis of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria and until 1992 was known as the Defense Conference (Wehrkundetagung).

    Since 1998, the forum has been financed by the German government from the Defense Ministry’s budget.

    For over 30 years, the forum was a closed intra-bloc event. The conference’s geographical scope expanded significantly with the 1995 inclusion of Russia. Over time, the conference has also welcomed the CIS and Baltic states, as well as countries of Central and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, South Asia, and the Middle East.

    In 1998, von Kleist chaired his final conference. From 1999 until 2008, it was chaired by Horst Teltschik, then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl's adviser for foreign policy and defense matters.

    Since 2009, the conference has been chaired by Wolfgang Ischinger, a German human rights activist and former ambassador to the United States and the United Kingdom.

    The Munich Conference has only been canceled twice: in 1991, due to the war in the Persian Gulf; and in 1997, when the forum’s organizer declined to stay "at the helm" after his 75th birthday, and a successor could not immediately be found.

    The 50th Munich Security Conference was held from January 31 to February 2, 2014, and the 51st on February 6-8 2015.

    In 2016, the conference was held on February 12-14 and was attended by over 20 state and government leaders. Russian delegation was headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The conference focused on the situation in Syria, fight against international terrorism and the preservation of EU integrity.

    • Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference delivers his speech during the opening of the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, southern Germany, on February 6, 2015
      Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference delivers his speech during the opening of the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, southern Germany, on February 6, 2015
      © AFP 2016/ CHRISTOF STACHE
    • U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to a speech of German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the podium during the 51. Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015
      U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to a speech of German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the podium during the 51. Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015
      © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    • European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini addresses during the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich February 8, 2015
      European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini addresses during the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich February 8, 2015
      © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    • U.S. Sen. John McCain arrives at the 51. Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015
      U.S. Sen. John McCain arrives at the 51. Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015
      © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    • German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters the podium to deliver a speech during the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich
      German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters the podium to deliver a speech during the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich
      © AFP 2016/ THOMAS KIENZLE
    1 / 5
    © AFP 2016/ CHRISTOF STACHE
    Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference delivers his speech during the opening of the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, southern Germany, on February 6, 2015

    The 2017 conference is expected to concentrate on the future relationship of NATO with the United States under the administration of President Donald Trump, relations with Russia, the conflict in Syria, the crisis in Ukraine, terrorism and cybersecurity.

    In 2009, the MSC inaugurated the Ewald von Kleist Award, given to prominent individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to peace and conflict resolution.

    The first winner of the Ewald von Kleist Award was Dr. Henry Kissinger, former US national security adviser and secretary of state. Other winners: Javier Solana, a Spanish political figure and former NATO secretary general (2010), US Sen. Joseph Lieberman (2012), Brent Scowcroft, former US national security adviser (2013), former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing and former German Federal Chancellor Helmut Schmidt (2014).

    Tags:
    conference, Munich Security Conference, Germany, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok