Russian, Chinese FMs Agree to Push For Renewing Korea Nuclear Talks

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Lavrov and Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany on Thursday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the two sides exchanged opinions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to "strengthen cooperation on the issue" in order to ensure regional stability and promote the resumption of dialogue.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his meeting with Lavrov on Thursday that China and Russia should support each other amid the uncertainty in international relations.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.

The G20 foreign ministerial meeting under Germany's chairmanship is being held Bonn on Thursday and Friday.