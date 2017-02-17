Register
07:43 GMT +317 February 2017
    Preparations for the Munich Security Conference MCSC

    US Vice President to Meet With Merkel, Other Heads of State in Munich

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Politics
    0 6910

    US Vice President Mike Pence will hold a series of bilateral meetings with several state leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the Munich Security Conference, the White House informs.

    Preparations for the Munich Security Conference MCSC
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russian, German Top Businessmen to Meet at Munich Conference – Russian Ambassador
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pence is set to arrive in Munich on Friday. On Saturday he will hold a bilateral meeting with Merkel, which will be followed by bilateral talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

    Pence will also hold a meeting with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite on Saturday.

    The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is being held on February 17-19. More than 30 heads of state and government and over 80 foreign and defense ministers are expected to attend.

    Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko attends a joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General after a NATO Summit session on Ukraine during the second day of a NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland on July 9, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ WOJTEK RADWANSKI
    NATO Head Expected to Meet Ukraine's President on Sidelines of Munich Conference
    Russia will be represented at the event by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference.

    The MSC is an annual major global forum founded in 1963 and devoted to discussion of security issues, which brings together hundreds of decision-makers from all over the world, state leaders, ministers, NGO, industry, media and academia representatives. The MSC is an important and relatively neutral platform for meetings and discussions between top politicians and diplomats. Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

