Document Stipulating Sanctions on Syrian Ceasefire Violators Rejected in Astana

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The second round of talks on Syria brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran was held in Astana on Wednesday and Thursday.

"One document is related to the procedure of detecting violations and preventing violations in the future and certain sanctions against those who breach ceasefire terms," Lavrentyev said, speaking about three documents rejected at the talks in the Kazakh capital.

Lavrentyev stressed that the document was supplementary, as well as the other paper rejected in Astana, which was related to the regions, controlled by Syrian moderate opposition groups that have signed the ceasefire agreement.

The envoy also noted that the two supplementary documents could be agreed within a month, but the Russian side would seek their approval in a shorter time period.

During the previous round of talks, held on January 23-24, a Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.