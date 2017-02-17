Register
17 February 2017
    Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen on sale at a gift shop in central Moscow on November 8, 2016

    German Official: Russia on Equal Footing With US First Time After USSR Collapse

    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Politics
    5435150

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy has turned Russia into a global power, allowing it to be on equal footing with the United States for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Germany's special coordinator for Russian policy, Gernot Erler, said on Thursday.

    BONN (Sputnik) – Thanks to its successful foreign policy, Russia's relationship with the United States is on equal footing again, Erler said, adding that Moscow can now take part in creating multipolar world.

    "[Russian President Vladimir Putin] has made some achievements in the foreign policy that Russia had been unsuccessfully striving for since the Soviet Union’s collapse, [namely] to be on equal footing with the United States, the only global power until now," Erler told the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper, underscoring the success of Russian policy in Syria.

    Edler added that Russia and China are ready to establish multipolar world order, adding that the two states sought equality in relations with the United States.

    "China and Russia ready to establish a multipolar world order. They do not want to receive further instructions from the United States, they seek equal relations," Erler said.

    According to German official, China's Silk Road project is one of the bright examples of the new world order establishment.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump: Reports of New Russian Missile Won't Harm US Ability to Work With Moscow
    Russia has been pursuing active foreign policy in recent years, being involved in resolution of the most acute conflicts, like in Nagorno-Karabakh, Ukraine and Syria. Moscow is also engaged in settling Iran nuclear program dispute.

    In February 2007, speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin openly criticized the US monopolistic dominance in global relations, and "almost uncontained hyper use of force in international relations." He also called for a "fair and democratic world order that would ensure security and prosperity not only for a select few, but for all."

    Russia's multipolar approach was translated into Moscow's strengthening cooperation with Latin American countries, Asian nations, as well as into giving priority to various regional organizations and forums, comprising multiple states, for instance the G20 format.

