UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would support any solution the Israelis and Palestinian agree on.

"Let’s not just talk about the old way of doing things, let’s come to the table with all fresh atmosphere perspectives," Haley said. "We support the two-state solution."

Trump noted that a two-state solution looked it may be easier than other solutions to end the conflict, but added he is happy with the solution the Israeli leadership and the Palestinians like the best.