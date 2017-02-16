Register
    WikiLeaks Logo and Hillary Clinton

    New Clinton Emails? WikiLeaks Teasing Public With Mysterious 'Vault 7'

    © Twitter: RT_America
    Politics
    177851

    WikiLeaks has puzzled the public with a mysterious "Vault 7" riddle. Given several hints dropped by the organization the world may witness a new disclosure. WikiLeaks says it will be big.

    WikiLeaks continues to tease the public with the alleged upcoming exposure of new explosive information. Apparently, it may have something to do with Hillary Clinton.

    "WikiLeaks asked what is Vault 7, where is Vault 7, when is Vault 7. While the world waits for the 'why' and 'who', we assume that the answer as to 'when' is on February 19," a video released by Anonymous Scandinavia on Twitter says.

    ​"What do Hillary Clinton, Google and WikiLeaks have to do with each other?…  Is Hillary Clinton going to be prosecuted?" the video asks. 

    Zero Hedge reported Wednesday that WikiLeaks, an international non-profit organization that publishes news leaks and classified information has started releasing cryptic questions about the mysterious "Vault 7" on Twitter from February 4, 2017.

    Every day the organization posted a question on Twitter with an image attached: "What, Where, When, Who, Why and How did WikiLeaks Acquire Vault 7?"

    ​The riddle has prompted a lively debate among social media platform users. One of the assumptions was connected with the fact that on February 4 the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released "Part 6" of Hillary Clinton's email investigation documents.

    ​Back in March 2016 WikiLeaks launched a searchable archive for over 30,000 emails and email attachments from Hillary Clinton's private email server. The documents span from June 30, 2010 to August 12, 2014.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Burke Lakefront airport in Cleveland, Ohio US, October 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    'Root of All Evil': Reasons Behind Hillary Clinton's Defeat
    On July 22, 2016 a collection of Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails leaked to WikiLeaks also found its way to the public domain.

    Furthermore, in October and November the organization released thousands of emails belonging to Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta and the second part of DNC emails.

    The hack was groundlessly blamed on Russia by then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, although no evidence was presented to confirm these claims. Julian Assange denied that Moscow could have had a hand in it.

    In an exclusive interview with Sputnik former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, Craig Murray revealed in early November that the Podesta and DNC emails were not leaked by Russian hackers, but by a Washington insider.

    "The source of these emails and leaks has nothing to do with Russia at all. I discovered what the source was when I attended the Sam Adam's whistleblower award in Washington. The source of these emails comes from within official circles in Washington DC. You should look to Washington not to Moscow," former British ambassador told Sputnik.

    Some observers argue that the leak could have been the reason behind Hillary Clinton's resounding defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

    The question then arises how an upcoming disclosure by WikiLeaks may affect the former Democratic presidential nominee.

