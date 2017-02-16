Moscow Hopes for Balanced Stance of New US Administration on Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) — He stressed that previous US administration under President Barack Obama "did not cope with the obligations it had undertaken during the negotiation process, which lasted quite a long time."

"Russia is waiting for the new US administration to set its approaches to the Syrian crisis… It will be clear in the near future what kind of actions the new US authorities will take regarding Syria. We hope that these decisions will be well-balanced," Lavrentyev told reporters.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Lavrov Says Tillerson Ready to Support Syrian Peace Talks in Astana

The statement comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is ready to support Syrian peace talks in Astana. This was the first Lavrov's meeting with new US foreign policy chief.

The second round of Astana talks is held in Kazakhstan's capital on February 15-16. On Wednesday, Russian, Iranian, Jordanian and Syrian delegations held a number of technical meetings.

The first round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.