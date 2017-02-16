Register
    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016

    US Plans to Send Troops to Syria 'May Cause Problems'

    The Pentagon may recommend that the US deploy regular combat troops to Syria to fight Deash militants. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. Lorenzo Trombetta, a Beirut-based journalist and scholar, an independent consultant on Syria for OCHA, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and several international NGOs.

    US-Led Coalition Conducts 15 Strikes Against Daesh in Iraq, Syria
    The US wants to send more troops into Syria without Damascus asking Washington to do so, CNN reported on Wednesday, quoting a US defense official.

    Trombetta noted that on the one hand, additional forces could be of great importance in the fight against terrorist groups in the Middle East, but on the other may cause a series of problems in terms of military coordination on the ground.

    "The US initiative to deploy ground troops in Syria may cause serious problems," the expert told Radio Sputnik. "The main question is how the US could be wise enough to coordinate with the Kurdish forces and with the Turkish military forces on the ground," he added.

    According to CNN, the proposals have not been presented to the White House yet.

    Meanwhile, a Pentagon spokesman told Sputnik that US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis is actively engaged with his commanders on the ground and listening to recommendations. Mattis has said he is ready to provide what is needed to accelerate the defeat of Daesh.

    "The increase of the troops on the ground will definitely benefit the outcome of the war against the Islamic State [Daesh]. We've seen some positive results in recent weeks, for instance, in Northern Iraq. But the issue is not only quantitative…before going on the ground they should come to an agreement with national and local forces," Trombetta said.

    According to CNN, the US already has a small number of special operation troops in Syria, but no conventional units have been sent in yet.

      FightForTruth
      According to CNN, America already has a small force of special ops on the ground in Syria, to help train terrorists on how to use the more modern arms that our taxpayers provide them to use against our future deployment of other US ground troops, so we can escalate the war a notch further.
      nonyank
      The US is doing this deliberately in hopes of a mishap so they can again BLAME RUSSIA.

      Best thing Russia and Syria could do is deny the US and friends access into Syria and should the come Uninvited the would be considered hostile and targeted like any othe terrorist.

      Until the demonstrates through actions that it can be trusted (20 years from now) they should not be allowed in Syria.
      So are US the Saudis, Qutar and Israel going to continue to arm Daesh and at the same time pretending to fighting the.?

      The worst terror organization is US
      In order to prevent USA military on the ground in Syria the only feasible path would be to call UNGA to denounce any foreign invasion of the sovereign country by third country without explicate Syrian government permission. In the UN resolution Syria would reserve rights for self defence against intruders and also declare No Fly zone over the Syrian territory and close the airspace on the grounds of having necessary means to fulfil such closure.

      However there should be very clear stated that friendly countries and in particular Russia would do their maximum to finish the war in shortest possible time and start with reconstruction of the destroyed country.

      It is impossible to think that Putin would stand by Syria if that would happen as Putin is not a person who would take risks and in particular against western leaders as we already know it is his dream to become their buddy and cuddle with them.

      Putin badly needs war in Syria to go on and on as it is his best practical demonstration of effectiveness of Russian weapons and other military hardware. Russia dramatically increased exports of their military products to the third countries all thanks to Syrian war.

      However such game is immature and very stupid as it creates such conditions that Syrian opponents and here I think about Kurds who will with USA support partition Syria, thus creating conditions for USA to build oil and gas pipeline from Gulf states over partitioned Syrian land to Turkey and across to EU. As soon as pipelines touch EU, Russia will in an instant be turned off without any mercy. Putin really does not understands that his "partners" and "friends" on the west hate his guts more than excrements and that he will never ever be welcome there.

      Russia desperately needs new healthy president as Putin long time ago did what he needed to do and he should already time ago walk into sunset and leave new more intelligent and brave young president of Russian Federation to do job without crossing fingers behind back.
      only 'may' cause problems?....always causes major problems. It is the nature of the beast.
