US Plans to Send Troops to Syria 'May Cause Problems'

The US wants to send more troops into Syria without Damascus asking Washington to do so, CNN reported on Wednesday, quoting a US defense official.

Trombetta noted that on the one hand, additional forces could be of great importance in the fight against terrorist groups in the Middle East, but on the other may cause a series of problems in terms of military coordination on the ground.

"The US initiative to deploy ground troops in Syria may cause serious problems," the expert told Radio Sputnik. "The main question is how the US could be wise enough to coordinate with the Kurdish forces and with the Turkish military forces on the ground," he added.

According to CNN, the proposals have not been presented to the White House yet.

Meanwhile, a Pentagon spokesman told Sputnik that US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis is actively engaged with his commanders on the ground and listening to recommendations. Mattis has said he is ready to provide what is needed to accelerate the defeat of Daesh.

"The increase of the troops on the ground will definitely benefit the outcome of the war against the Islamic State [Daesh]. We've seen some positive results in recent weeks, for instance, in Northern Iraq. But the issue is not only quantitative…before going on the ground they should come to an agreement with national and local forces," Trombetta said.

According to CNN, the US already has a small number of special operation troops in Syria, but no conventional units have been sent in yet.