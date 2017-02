BONN (Sputnik) — Wang noted that his visit to the Russian embassy in Beijing on the occasion of the Chinese New Year reaffirmed the special nature of the Chinese-Russian relations.

"In the situation of growth of uncertainty in the international relations Russia and China should support each other," Wang said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of G20 ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany.

The G20 foreign ministerial meeting under Germany's chairmanship is held Bonn on Thursday and Friday.