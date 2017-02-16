MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bilateral relations between Russia and Iran do not depend on external circumstances, as the two countries cooperate on many issues, including counter-terrorism and the Iranian nuclear deal, and will continue to do so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

“Our position is that Iran is a reliable, stable partner, a near neighbor. Friendly relations between Russia and Iran do not depend on external circumstances. We cooperate with Iran on many issues on various international platforms, including conducting a productive dialogue on the subject of counter-terrorism, which we will continue,” Ryabkov said.

He added that both Russia and Iran would continue working on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on the settlement of Iran’s nuclear issue.