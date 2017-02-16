“Our position is that Iran is a reliable, stable partner, a near neighbor. Friendly relations between Russia and Iran do not depend on external circumstances. We cooperate with Iran on many issues on various international platforms, including conducting a productive dialogue on the subject of counter-terrorism, which we will continue,” Ryabkov said.
He added that both Russia and Iran would continue working on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on the settlement of Iran’s nuclear issue.
