Tensions Ease as Syrian Gov’t, Opposition Return to Negotiating Table

ASTANA (Sputnik) — He added the sides would have to continue their thorough work and build on what had been achieved in the past two days.

"I’d like to emphasize that delegations of the Syrian government and Syria’s armed opposition met again in this hall despite mutual suspicions and allegations … I think there is a strong base that de-escalation will continue and they will have fewer differences with every meeting," Lavrentyev said in Astana.

"I cannot say it was a breakthrough but it is a step forward," he told reporters.

It is too early to consider the possibility of direct intra-Syrian dialogue as the the level of trust between the conflicting sides remains low, he said.

"The reality of talks on Syria peace process shows that direct intra-Syrian dialogue is still far from being possible. As I said before, the level of mutual distrust is rather high and many mutual accusations still remain," Lavrentyev, who heads the Russian delegation at Syria peace consultations in Astana, told reporters.

"But I believe that we must move ahead every time, step-by-step, without leaving any space for confrontation," Lavrentyev stressed.

The Syrian talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana go beyond military issues and are likely to take on the political aspect of reconciliation, he said.

The Astana talks on Syrian settlement have proved to be a resilient platform for upholding the ceasefire and enabling a political solution for the Syrian conflict, Lavrentyev said.

"The Astana platform is unique in itself, and has, of course, proven its viability. It is the Astana platform where the most important issues are resolved, including issues of maintaining the ceasefire. I think that this is one of the priorities which will help in setting up a truly constructive political engagement," Lavrentyev said.

Russia will do its best to push the process of searching for the right decisions on Syrian settlement and to promote the intra-Syrian dialogue, he said.

"Russia, for its part, will, of course, do its best to stimulate the process of search for the right decisions on Syrian settlement and do everything possible to promote the political negotiation process at the bilateral level."

Close work between Russia, Turkey, Iran, the Syrian government and opposition delegations enabled Astana Syrian peace talks participants to reach a concrete result and produce a document on monitoring the ceasefire in Syria, he said.

The second round of Astana talks is held in Kazakhstan's capital on February 15-16. On Wednesday, Russian, Iranian, Jordanian and Syrian delegations held a number of technical meetings.

The first round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.