Issues Discussed by Russian, US Military Chiefs at First Talks in Years Revealed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Gerasimov and Dunford also outlined vectors of joint work aimed at easing tensions and preventing military incidents.

"The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Russian-US military relations, exchanged views on the security situation in Europe, the Middle East, in North Africa and other key global regions," the ministry said in a statement.

This has been the first meeting between Russian and US military chiefs since 2014.

The US Department of Defense also commented on the talks.

"The US and Russian militaries have undertaken efforts to improve operational safety of military activities in order to decrease the prospects for crisis and avoid the risk of unintended incidents. The leaders further agreed to enhance communications on such stabilizing measures," the Pentagon's press release stated.