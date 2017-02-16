Selective Leaks: Why FBI, NSA Interfering in Trump's Policies?

After General Michael Flynn's resignation as Donald Trump's national security advisor, the US President's political environment may push him toward a new confrontation with Russia, Alexey Fenenko, Associate Professor at Moscow State University's World Politics Department, told RIA Novosti.
"This means the weakening of the wing which stands for a constructive dialogue with Russia and China. I think that there will be more people in Trump's entourage pushing him to take a hard line on Russia. First of all it's the present Vice President [Mike Pence]. This group will really push [Trump] toward a new confrontation," Fenenko assumed.
"Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn wrote in his resignation letter.
Richard Pollock of the Daily Caller News Foundation highlighted Tuesday that in the final hours before his resignation Flynn told the media outlet that he "crossed no lines" in his talk with Russia's Ambassador Kislyak.
"In some of these cases, you're talking about stuff that's taken off of a classified system and given to a reporter. That's a crime," Flynn told the media outlet.
"We have to wonder that people who work for our government, who are entrusted with classified information, decisional-based materials are leaking that information out. That, I do believe is a big story," he said voicing serious concerns about the "politicization of intelligence."
In his recent op-ed, Bloomberg View columnist Eli Lake echoed Flynn.
"Selectively disclosing details of private conversations monitored by the FBI or NSA gives the permanent state the power to destroy reputations from the cloak of anonymity. This is what police states do," Lake wrote.
The columnist noted that while it's possible that Flynn had more links with Russia that he kept secret from his colleagues it's equally possible that "a group of national security bureaucrats and former Obama officials are selectively leaking highly sensitive law enforcement information to undermine the elected government."
Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View — "The NSA & FBI…should not interfere in our politics…and is" Very serious situation for USA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 февраля 2017 г.
In response to Lake's article President Trump tweeted Wednesday: "Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View — 'The NSA & FBI…should not interfere in our politics…and is' Very serious situation for USA."
Kharlamov believes that Trump's opponents seek to force the US President into following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Barack Obama, and adopting a tougher stance toward Russia. However, if that doesn't work, they will try to impeach Trump, the Russian journalist suggested.
Indeed, US mainstream media have recently raised the alarm over Trump's alleged ties with Russia during his election campaign.
On Tuesday, the New York Times and CNN reported that Trump's aides and associates had contacts with Russian intelligence services, citing unnamed American officials.
What deserves special attention is that no proof has yet been presented to confirm these claims.
Callum Borches of the Washington Post pointed out that "both of the stories use zero on-the-record sources to back up their claims."
Borches added that the two media outlets admitted that there is still no evidence to prove Trump's "collusion" with Russia as well as no proof that his aides' alleged conversations with Moscow "had anything to do with Mr. Trump himself."
"The bottom line is there is no proof that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the presidential election. Absent such proof, the significance of communication between the campaign and Russian intelligence officials is unclear," Borches pointed out.
According to Fenenko, Flynn's ouster has not dealt a heavy blow to the Trump administration. However, the Russian scholar doesn't exclude the possibility of further reshuffling of the cabinet.
"I think this will not be the last resignation," Fenenko said.
Marcion Sinope
Entire organizations and departments will need to be disbanded, with some being rebuilt from the ground up and some not being replaced but rather folded into existing, trusted bureaus.
Trying to root out each (((traitor))) from his individual crevice will simply take too much time.
nonyank
double bonus
about the "politicization of intelligence."]
Okay, so people are criminally leaking classified information to the media,
and Flynn backs away, steps down, and resigns? Hey Michael Flynn,
why are you abandoning the American People to a "Police State"?
Why don't you stand up and fight this?
If you have committed NO CRIME, and the leakers are committing crimes on purpose with a criminal motive; then why did you pretend you were in the wrong, and quit? You were obviously FRAMED! You cannot just walk away, sir! You need to come back and defend the US Constitution from these Domestic Enemies of the United States!
General Flynn, please don't surrender the American People to these Police State tactics of the US Media, without at least putting up a fight, first. Why are you abandoning US? Why are you running away from your responsibilities as a General, and leaving US to the doom of these wretched Criminals?
Please come back, and hold these criminal leakers accountable; bring them to justice; and fight for the freedom of the American People against this US Media Tyranny! Don't just walk away and resign with your tail between your legs.
Get off your knees, stand back up, get back on the horse; and start fighting back again. Hold these criminals accountable. They are committing REAL CRIMES, and you have just been FRAMED for doing NOTHING WRONG! Don't you stand for ANYTHING, General Flynn? Why are you just walking away and giving up over NOTHING?
chrrevin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
playnice
double bonus
Now his enemies know his biggest weakness; that he cannot admit mistakes and reverse himself. He has to start now, over Michael Flynn; because Flynn is too crucial a member of his administration and wasn't disposable. If Trump makes a pattern of sacrificing crucial people to Media frame-ups and false allegations, while having done NOTHING WRONG; then ALL of his people are vulnerable.
He cannot set this pattern of catering to the media; and letting the media destroy his best people. Nobody has accused Flynn of doing anything wrong. Trump needs to bring him back in, somehow. Doesn't Trump still have the presidential power to choose his own staff?
So, there was a miscommunication about a false resignation signal. Trump can still invalidate his resignation and bring Flynn back, can't he? I sure hope he can. This is a fatal blow by the media, if Trump caves in to this. I sure hope he does a better job of standing up to the media, and defending his own people???
earlw35
double bonus
Sorry if support for him didn't come earlier but after reading his article that he would "never resign", it looked like things were okay? Now, all this News is just a boldface lie.
But, Michael Flynn cannot just be allowed to be framed and to walk away. He is already a Retired General and obviously has a pension, so he doesn't need this job. But, the American People need him in this job. He was serving the people.
That's why the US Media was attacking him so bad. Because they are trying to bring in the police state, and take all of our freedoms away. This wasn't a "job" for Michael Flynn, but it was purely public service. There is a difference between "public service" and "doing a job". Trump and Pence needed to give him more leeway in this.
How can you ever possibly mend ties with Russia, if you would just let someone with his knowledge and experience with Russia go; because he was doing his job communicating with Russia, and has just come under an unjustified political assault.
Instead of letting Flynn resign, now it is increasingly clear that Trump may have to prosecute Hillary Clinton for her criminality. You let her get away with it, and they are not merciful about it in return; but instead unjustly and criminally attack your own people. Clinton and her camp have no moral boundaries. You have to use the law and hold them criminally accountable, or they will rule over everyone with an iron fist, and turn the United States into even more of a police state.
Why were you even elected, Pres. Trump?. Because the American People are sick of political correctness. Don't cave into it now, Mr. Trump. Stand up to Political Correctness and fight back. You obviously don't have that much experience being unjustly shattered by political correctness, until now, but YOU HAVE TO OVERCOME IT. That is what you were elected for. If you cannot overcome this unjust Media persecution, and choose your own staff, like Michael Flynn, then everyone else without the power that you have now, is doomed to even worse that you are.
Please step up and set the standard for fighting back against political correctness. Show us how it is done! Hire Michael Flynn back, reverse the Russian Sanctions; fumigate the Intelligence Agencies; and stand up and use your power for the justice of the American People.
Please don't cave in to the political idiots you are surrounded with in Congress and in the Media. Take a stand against political correctness, and show everyone in the United States of America how it is done. Show us that freedom still has the possibility to exist in America still.