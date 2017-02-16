Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 49) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Moscow-Damascus-Astana Video Link-Up on Syria's Peaceful Future

Participants in Moscow:

— Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament;

— Ziyad Sabsabi, Russian senator and deputy chairman of the Senate's Foreign Relations;

— Alexei Kondratiev, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security.

Participants in Damascus:

— Butrus Farakh Marjani, the Chairman of the Arab and Foreign Affairs Committee at the People’s Council of Syrian arba Republic;

— Khaled Abboud, the executive secretary for the People's Council of Syria;

— Ashwak Abbas, an independent representative of Syrian opposition.

Participants in Astana:

— Maj. Gen. Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, the head of the Russian delegation at Astana consultations, said Monday.

Konstantin Kosachev has strongly condemned the MSM propaganda: instead of providing true information on situation in Syria, the mainstream media continue to spread lie. Meanwhile, decision of the Russian president to provide information of Russian aerospace forces' actions in Syria to the US counterpart became a turning point in the conflict, Kosachev said.

"We visited Hmeymim airbase and saw representatives of the Reconciliation Center. There are more than thousands of groups which joined the ceasefire regime," Kosachev said. It's very important to hear for us the first-hand information about how the ceasefire regime is implemented in Syria, he noted.

The main topic to be discussed during the video conference:

— ceasefire regime

— humanitarian situation

— implementing of the UN resolutions on Syria.

Butrus Farakh Marjani said that Syrian side praised actions of the Russian aerospace forces. Syrian side is very appreciated that Russian counterparts coordinated its actions with Damascus.

Speaking about situation on the ground in Syria, Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov said that ceasefire regime is implementing step by step. more and more armed groups join the ceasefire, hostilities are ceased.