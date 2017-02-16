Assad Not Ruling Out Presidential Elections After End of Syrian War

"At the end of the [Syrian] war, we could consider any solutions — ballot box, elections, anything is possible," Assad said.
Assad's presidency is an acute topic in debates on Syria's future. The United States, the European Union and their allies want Assad to resign, while Russia and Iran consider the future of Syria to be a matter that Syrian people should determine, and support the legitimate Syrian authorities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete US and its allies can't have a word in this, they destroyed the country with their interventions.
orkam