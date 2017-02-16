Assad Not Ruling Out Presidential Elections After End of Syrian War

© AFP 2016/ ANWAR AMRO Assad: Presidential Elections in Syria Not on Table in Astana Talks

PARIS (Sputnik) — Answering the question how Syrians could express their support or, on the contrary, disagreement with the president’s policies, Assad said that there were two ways – "the one that we have now, and the one that will be there in the future, at the end of the war".

"At the end of the [Syrian] war, we could consider any solutions — ballot box, elections, anything is possible," Assad said.

Assad's presidency is an acute topic in debates on Syria's future. The United States, the European Union and their allies want Assad to resign, while Russia and Iran consider the future of Syria to be a matter that Syrian people should determine, and support the legitimate Syrian authorities.