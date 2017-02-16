Restoring Dialogue Between Russian, US Intelligence in Common Interests - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He told the FSB Board "it is absolutely obvious that all responsible organizations and international associations should cooperate in the area of counterterrorism."

"Restoring dialogue with the intelligence services of the United States of America and other NATO member countries is in the common interests," Putin said.

© AP Photo/ Alexei Druzhinin/ Sputnik, Kremlin Pool No Alternative to United Front Against Terrorism - Putin

"Because even a simple exchange of information on the sources and channels of funding terrorists, on the people involved or suspected of involvement in terrorism, seriously increases the effectiveness of our joint efforts," Putin stated.

The Russian president has repeatedly called for uniting efforts to fight against terrorism. He voiced this call for the first time at the UN General Assembly in September 2015.