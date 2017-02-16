Restoring Dialogue Between Russian, US Intelligence in Common Interests - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He told the FSB Board "it is absolutely obvious that all responsible organizations and international associations should cooperate in the area of counterterrorism."
"Restoring dialogue with the intelligence services of the United States of America and other NATO member countries is in the common interests," Putin said.
The Russian president has repeatedly called for uniting efforts to fight against terrorism. He voiced this call for the first time at the UN General Assembly in September 2015.
