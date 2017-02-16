MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The next phase of reconciliation between Russia and Europe will begin sometime in the near future, Swiss Ambassador to Russia Yves Rossier said Thursday.

"I think the next phase of rapprochement will come soon, I mean the resuming of rapprochement between Russia as part of Europe and the rest of Europe," the ambassador said at the meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council, the parliament's upper house, Yury Vorobyov.

While Russia and Europe has gone through periods of both harmony and discord over the last two centuries, it was now vital to identify what brings both halves of Europe together, Rossier noted.

"I do not think Switzerland can entirely change the state of affairs, but, for me, our role is to insistently search for and find those moments that bring together and unite, and in every way mitigate and avoid those moments that separate and divide," the Swiss envoy added.

The relations between Russia and Europe have deteriorated since Crimea rejoined Russia after a referendum was held on March 16, 2014 in accordance with democratic procedures and international rules. Over 96 percent of Crimean voters stood in favor of rejoining Russia. However, some Western countries consider the move as annexation and accuse Russia of meddling in the Ukrainian internal affairs. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations.