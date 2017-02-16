Kiev Not Ready for Peaceful Conflict Resolution - Putin

© AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda Poroshenko Condemns Ukrainian Radicals Over Blocking of Coal Deliveries From Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The breakout of hostilities in eastern Ukraine began in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled legitimate President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

"We also see a serious deterioration in southeastern Ukraine in recent years. The goal of these efforts, this escalation, is obvious: it is to disrupt the Minsk agreements. The current authorities in Ukraine are not ready for a peaceful solution to this complex problem and are betting on a military solution," Putin said.

Putin also expressed concern about the Ukrainian government's attempts to organize terrorist and subversive activities in countries including Russia.

"Moreover, [Kiev authorities] speak openly about organizing sabotage, terrorist and subversive activities, including in Russia. We cannot but be concerned about this," Putin said.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Since then, the ceasefire regime has been regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.