15:02 GMT +316 February 2017
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, leaves the polling booth to cast her ballot in the second-round regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 13, 2015.

    Le Pen Likely to Win in 1st Round of French Presidential Election - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Front party is likely to win in the first round of the upcoming election gaining 25-26 percent of the popular vote, a new poll revealed on Thursday.

    Leader of the French Far-right party the Front National (FN) Marine Le Pen delivers an address in Nanterre, suburban Paris on November 14, 2015, in response to the attacks in which at least 128 people were killed
    © AFP 2016/ FRANCOIS GUILLOT
    Le Pen Likely to Gain 38% of Votes in Run-Off Elections If Stands Against Macron
    PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the Ipsos survey for Reuters news agency carried out between February 7-12 among 15,874 adults, another presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron will finish second with 20-23 percent while The Republicans' presidential candidate Francois Fillon will get 17.5-18.5 percent.

    The candidate from the socialists and ex-Education Minister Benoit Hamon will gather the support of 14-15 percent.

    The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.

    Tags:
    presidential election, Marine Le Pen, France
