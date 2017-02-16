Le Pen Likely to Win in 1st Round of French Presidential Election - Poll

© AFP 2016/ FRANCOIS GUILLOT Le Pen Likely to Gain 38% of Votes in Run-Off Elections If Stands Against Macron

PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the Ipsos survey for Reuters news agency carried out between February 7-12 among 15,874 adults, another presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron will finish second with 20-23 percent while The Republicans' presidential candidate Francois Fillon will get 17.5-18.5 percent.

The candidate from the socialists and ex-Education Minister Benoit Hamon will gather the support of 14-15 percent.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.