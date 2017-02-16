NATO Deployments in Eastern Europe 'Defensive and Measured' - NATO Chief

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Insanity of NATO 2.0 for MidEast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US-led NATO alliance in Europe has already plunged relations with Russia into deeper hostility. The ongoing build up of NATO forces on Russia's border — allegedly to contain Russian aggression — has stoked fears that a nuclear war could be precipitated.

NATO continually claims to be a force for stability and defense — whenever any sane-minded observer can see that the opposite is true, inciting tensions in Europe and Russia to levels not seen since the heyday of the Cold War.

"Our deployments are defensive and measured. We will not march Russia soldier-for-soldier, tank-for-tank or plane-for-plane. Our aim is to prevent conflict, not to provoke it," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

NATO expects that its four rotational battalions in eastern Europe will become fully functional by June, Stoltenberg added.

"We also received an update on the deployment of our new deterrent force in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Troops have started to arrive and we expect the four multinational battle groups to be fully operational by June," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

US President Donald Trump got elected largely because of his vague intentions to curb American overseas militarism and to restore friendlier relations with foreign states, including Russia.

How fiendish then that Trump appears to be sliding towards belligerence at an alarming rate.