Follow the Money: What's Behind Claims Russia Violated Key Arms Control Treaty

"Always look for the one who benefits [from a certain move]. The US Congress is currently debating plans on modernizing America's strategic forces. This program is worth $400 billion. When you look at the list of top ten defense contractors in the world, you will see that eight of them are based in the United States. It is safe to assume that they want to retain their position by taking part in rearmament programs and arms buildup initiatives among other things," defense analyst Victor Murakhovsky suggested.
On February 14, the Congressional Budget Office released its estimates with regard to a decade-long plan on modernizing Washington's nuclear triad, saying that it would cost $400 billion.
Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Russia had secretly deployed a new ground-based cruise missile in violation of the INF Treaty, citing anonymous US officials. Russia has dismissed the allegations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Moscow has always remained "committed to its international obligations," including the INF Treaty.
Political analyst Andrey Manoylo, a professor at Moscow State University, pointed out that the New York Times did not provide any facts backing its assertions.
For his part, Murakhovsky referred to reports in Western media as "information noise" which helps to "exert pressure" on US lawmakers and the public. "When all English-speaking media outlets spread this information, Americans become more at ease with any moves aimed at 'countering' Russia more," he explained.
Defense analyst Konstantin Sivkov suggested that there could be another reason for accusing Russia of violating the INF Treaty. "This has been done to justify [the fact that the US] has built the infrastructure for long-range missiles using the Mark 41 Vertical Launching Systems disguised as an anti-missile defense," he said.
The EPAA is ostensibly aimed at protecting Europe from the Iranian ballistic missile threat. Critics say that Iran does not pose a threat to Europe (particularly since the nuclear deal was signed) thus making the missile defense shield obsolete. Russia has repeatedly voiced its deep concerns over the initiative's true goals, saying it is detrimental to regional security and stability.
Sivkov also mentioned the Mark 41 Vertical Launching Systems, something that the Russian Foreign Ministry has long been concerned with since these launchers are capable of firing intermediate-range cruise missiles.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Whats behind it, is the desire to agiate the relationship, something that Russia and the US don´t need. A common enemy can be a blessing. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete War is a racket, wrote Gen Smedley Butler --- How right he is to this day --- What is it but based on, if not the greed and lust for money?!-- uncaring of the murderous destruction it wreaks on millions! Wars prepared for and supported by yet more preparation for yet more wars -- an unending created climate for war, based on hideously primitive strategies guaranteeing ongoing global mayhem--- which Man refuses to outgrow, put behind him and live in peace and harmony with his fellows. Mankind's claim of being a civilised specie, is pure bunkum, as not even one inch--since the falsely created WWI and WWII-- has the west moved forward towards peaceful co-existence with or to the benefit of all other nations.
Hagbard Celine
choticastile