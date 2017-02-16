Register
17:03 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Vladimir Putin attends FSB board meeting

    'International Terrorist Armies' Receive Support From Certain States - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    143195751

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that international terrorist groups which are "de facto terrorist armies" receive "covert and direct support from certain states."

    "Bloodshed continues in a number of countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. International terrorist groups are actively participating in it [conflicts]. They are de facto terrorist armies which receive covert and even direct support from certain states," Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

    Putin also said that the situation in the world has not become stable, while challenges and threats have been aggravated.

    "Over the past year, the situation in the world has not become stable, it has not become better. On the contrary, many current challenges and threats have been aggravated, while military-political and economic rivalry between global and regional centers of influence and some states has increased."

    Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Deir al-Zor province and Iraq. The price for a barrel of crude oil varies and is controlled by the Islamic State, but it is currently at $44 dollars per barrel, he said.
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Russia Has Proof Some States, Foreign Companies Cooperate With Terrorists - Security Council Head
    Putin also called on the FSB to prevent the smuggling of drugs, weapons and biological resources via the Russian border.

    Earlier, Former Head of the FSB and current Russian Security Council's Head Nikolai Patrushev said that Russia has proof that some states and influential foreign companies "cooperate with terrorists."

    "We continue obtaining new proof of several states' and influential foreign and even transnational companies' cooperation with terrorists. We are talking about purchases of oil and other raw material from terrorists, as well as about paying them for obtaining permits for production and transportation of goods in territories under their control," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

    Related:

    Putin: Terrorists Use Results of 'Export' Democracy in Mid-East, Africa
    Syrian Opposition Writes Letter to Putin Asking Him to Stop Terrorists
    Putin: 'Thanks to Russian Air Forces Terrorists Suffered Major Losses'
    Tags:
    FSB, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      maxwell
      like the so called "separatists" in eastern ukraine
    • Reply
      choticastile
      Excellent that President Putin again reiterates the facts that terrorists receive all kinds of support from nations supposedly fighting terrorism and loudly calling for routing out this global scourge-- behind the scenes actually support terrorism. So clear that it serves the global agenda of the so-called western establishment to keep money spinning wars going all over the world-- only way the US dollar remains afloat ...
    • Reply
      avatar
      francescoslossel
      what' s more are waiting for UN?!
    • Reply
      Dar...
      Is this a quiet reminder to Erdogan that he needs to let Al-Bab, Manbij and Raqqa return to Syrian Government control or face severe international sanctions?
    • Reply
      avatar
      orfano
      'Lord' Maxwell, you mean the Fasc ists in Kieve???????
    • Reply
      DELUSOin reply tomaxwell(Show commentHide comment)
      Exactly!

      Like Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthi in Yemen, Ansarullah, Badr etc. in Iraq.

      Putin and Khamenei, an evil axes of sidewalk gangsters, are stalking the entire world with their paranoid actions.

      Time will tell the truth.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok