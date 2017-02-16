'International Terrorist Armies' Receive Support From Certain States - Putin

"Bloodshed continues in a number of countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. International terrorist groups are actively participating in it [conflicts]. They are de facto terrorist armies which receive covert and even direct support from certain states," Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Putin also said that the situation in the world has not become stable, while challenges and threats have been aggravated.

"Over the past year, the situation in the world has not become stable, it has not become better. On the contrary, many current challenges and threats have been aggravated, while military-political and economic rivalry between global and regional centers of influence and some states has increased."

Putin also called on the FSB to prevent the smuggling of drugs, weapons and biological resources via the Russian border.

Earlier, Former Head of the FSB and current Russian Security Council's Head Nikolai Patrushev said that Russia has proof that some states and influential foreign companies "cooperate with terrorists."

"We continue obtaining new proof of several states' and influential foreign and even transnational companies' cooperation with terrorists. We are talking about purchases of oil and other raw material from terrorists, as well as about paying them for obtaining permits for production and transportation of goods in territories under their control," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.