Register
15:02 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Alleged Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, center, escorted by Thai police commandos, arrives at Don muang airport in Bangkok. (File)

    Moscow Says US Continues 'Unacceptable Practice of Hunting' Russians Globally

    © AP Photo/
    Politics
    Get short URL
    320910

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the US continued its "unacceptable practice of 'hunting' Russians globally despite Moscow’s repeated calls to establish cooperation over the extradition issue.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday recommended Russian nationals to weigh risks when planning visits to countries that have extradition agreements with the United States.

    "We strongly recommend Russian citizens, when planning trips abroad, to carefully weigh all the risks, especially if there are grounds to assume that US law enforcement agencies have possible issues with them. This primarily relates to travel to countries having agreements on extradition with the US," the Russian ministry said in a document posted on its website.

    The ministry said Moscow confirmed once again that the danger of being detained or arrested on a US request in third countries for Russian nationals remained.

    The White House on the morning of the first full day of President Donald Trump's administration, in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Russia to Raise Issue of Releasing Bout, Yaroshenko With Trump's Team - Envoy
    Russian businessman Viktor Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities, who accused him of conspiring to kill Americans by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian militants with weapons. Moscow has said that the case has been politicized and has repeatedly called on Washington to release the Russian citizen, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.

    Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to import more than $100 million worth of cocaine into the United States, was arrested in Liberia in 2010 and subsequently extradited to the United States. In April, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that arguments made to reverse Yaroshenko’s conviction lacked merit.

    Related:

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Confirms Yaroshenko, Bout Swap Proposal With US
    US Likely to Reject New Repatriation Requests by Yaroshenko, Bout
    US-Jailed Yaroshenko, Bout May Return to Russia - Deputy FM
    Tags:
    Konstantin Yaroshenko, Viktor Bout, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      francescoslossel
      better don't give them the key... right or not, it would be used above the expected!
    • Reply
      choticastile
      "We strongly recommend Russian citizens, when planning trips abroad, to carefully weigh all the risks, especially if there are grounds to assume that US law enforcement agencies have possible issues with them."

      Even where no grounds exist -- there is no saying such 'grounds' will not be invented by the US law enforcement agencies and or the countries supporting extradition to the US!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok